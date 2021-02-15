Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mosley carries Missouri St. over short-handed Bradley 72-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 08:01
Mosley carries Missouri St. over short-handed Bradley 72-57

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 27 points as Missouri State topped short-handed Bradley 72-57 on Sunday. Gaige Prim added 20 points for the Bears. Prim also had eight rebounds.

Ja’Monta Black had 14 points for Missouri State (14-5, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory and is assured a winning record in conference. Demarcus Sharp added eight assists and seven rebounds.

Rienk Mast had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Braves (11-13, 5-10). Sean East II and Kevin McAdoo each had 13 points. The Braves announced just 30 minutes before Sasturday's game that star forward Elijah Childs, Danya Kingsby, Terry Nolan Jr. and Ja’Shon Henry were suspended for both games of the weekend series against Missouri State for unspecified violations of program standards.

Missouri State defeated Bradley 80-58 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 10:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season