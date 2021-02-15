Alexa
Frese gets 500th win with No. 9 Maryland, beat Huskers 95-73

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 08:18
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 25 points, Diamond Miller added 24 and No. 9 Maryland made Brenda Frese the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 95-73 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

Frese, 500-130 in her 19th season with the Terrapins, passed Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games from 1975-2002.

A 12-0 early in the first period put the Terrapins up 14-4 and by halftime it was 51-33 as Chloe Bibby scored all 16 of her points.

Mimi Collins added 19 points for the Terrapins (14-2, 10-1 Big Ten Conference), who shot 56% (39 of 70) to set a record for most points by an opposing team in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ruby Porter scored a career-high 19 points for the Cornhuskers (9-10, 7-8), who have lost four straight and are 0-13 against the Terrapins. Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne adding 17 points with Bourne grabbing 10 rebounds.

Nebraska had a 10-0 run and near the midway point of the third period cut the deficit to 56-46 but Owusu fueled a 15-0 run and scored 12 in the period, with the Terrapins on top 77-50.

The Cornhuskers shot 50% in the second half, 62.5% in the fourth quarter, and had just five turnovers, yet were outscored 44-40 after the break by the nation's No. 1 offense,

Maryland finished 8 of 19 from 3-point range, made just eight turnovers and had a 38-30 rebounding advantage.

Maryland is home against Illinois on Wednesday. Nebraska goes to No. 21 Northwestern on Thursday.

