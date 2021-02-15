Alexa
Panoam carries North Dakota past South Dakota 85-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 07:24
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Bentiu Panoam had 22 points as North Dakota narrowly beat South Dakota 85-81 on Sunday.

Filip Rebraca had 17 points for North Dakota (8-15, 7-7 Summit League). Mitchell Sueker added 15 points. Caleb Nero had 13 points. Tyree Ihenacho had 7 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 34 points for the Coyotes (11-9, 10-5). Stanley Umude added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tasos Kamateros had 10 points.

The Fighting Hawks are undefeated in three games against the Coyotes this season. Most recently, North Dakota defeated South Dakota 85-76 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

