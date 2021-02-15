Alexa
Wright scores 24, leads Georgia Tech past Pitt 71-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 07:38
ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 24 points, making four of five shots in the second half as Georgia Tech held off Pitt 71-65 on Sunday.

Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), scoring five in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots, Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12 with seven rebounds.

Ithiel Horton paced Pitt (9-7, 5-6) with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half. His 3-pointer with 25 seconds left pulled Pitt to 69-65. Au'Diese Toney poured in 13 of his 15 points in the second half, while Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson scored 13 each.

Johnson was harried into seven turnovers and five fouls, including a technical as the Yellow Jackets played him tight. He fouled out with 1:03 remaining.

Georgia Tech forced 18 Pitt turnovers, 12 in the first half.

Pitt had surged into a 31-22 halftime lead on a 16-4 run, and led most of the second half. Johnson pulled the Panthers into a 55-55 tie with 4:36 remaining, but Pitt missed four straight and five of its next seven before Toney made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left. By that time, Tech had built an eight-point lead.

Pitt takes on visiting N.C. State on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets continue their homestand, entertaining Boston College on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-15 08:39 GMT+08:00

