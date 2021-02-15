Alexa
Sacramento St. defeats California Baptist 70-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 07:16
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Elijah McCullough's only points of the game came on a 3-pointer with 25.7 seconds left, Ethan Esposito recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sacramento State beat California Baptist 70-69 on Sunday.

After McCullough's straightaway shot from NBA distance dropped the Lancers had two shots on their final possession before a traveling call with 1.5 seconds left.

William FitzPatrick had 15 points for Sacramento State (7-6). Bryce Fowler added 13 points and six assists.

Reed Nottage had 18 points for the Lancers (10-7). Ty Rowell added 12 points and six assists. Gorjok Gak had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Lancers with the win. California Baptist defeated Sacramento State 83-71 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 08:38 GMT+08:00

