Rhoden scores 20 to lead Seton Hall over Marquette 57-51

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 07:06
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden had 20 points as Seton Hall topped Marquette 57-51 on Sunday.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-8, 9-5 Big East Conference). Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 10 points. Myles Cale had seven rebounds.

D.J. Carton had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-10). Theo John added 14 points and seven rebounds. Koby McEwen had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Seton Hall defeated Marquette 70-63 on Dec. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 08:38 GMT+08:00

