Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stafl, Williams lift Hartford over NJIT 75-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 06:55
Stafl, Williams lift Hartford over NJIT 75-61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Miroslav Stafl scored 17 points as Hartford defeated NJIT 75-61 on Sunday.

Austin Williams added 16 points for the Hawks (11-8, 8-6 America East Conference), while Traci Carter chipped in 15. Williams also had eight rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 11 points and seven rebounds for Hartford.

After Hartford outscored NJIT 42-28 in the first half, both teams scored 33 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Hawks’ 42 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Zach Cooks had 24 points for the Highlanders (7-9, 6-8). Antwuan Butler added 12 points. Souleymane Diakite had eight rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Hartford 67-57 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 08:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season