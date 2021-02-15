Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/15 05:56
Mets sign veteran pitchers Mike Montgomery, Tommy Hunter

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have signed left-hander Mike Montgomery and righty Tommy Hunter to minor league contracts, adding a couple of veterans to the staff at the start of spring training.

The Mets made the announcement Sunday and said both pitchers have been invited to big league camp.

The 34-year-old Hunter went 0-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Hunter is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career. A starter in his early days, he's pitched exclusively in relief since 2012.

The 31-year-old Montgomery pitched three games for Kansas City last year, giving up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Used in a variety of roles, he is 23-34 with three saves and a 3.84 ERA in 183 games over six seasons with Seattle, the Cubs and Kansas City.

Montgomery got a save in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series for the Cubs. He relieved with two outs in the 10th inning and a runner on first base and induced a groundout to preserve an 8-7 win at Cleveland.

Updated : 2021-02-15 07:09 GMT+08:00

