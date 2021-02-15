Alexa
Tulane narrowly holds off South Florida 62-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 05:45
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 19 points and Tulane made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 20 seconds to hold off South Florida 62-59 on Sunday.

Forbes went 2 for 2 and Gabe Watson, who had 10 points, was 3 of 4 to help the Green Wave lead by six before Xavier Castaneda hit a 3-pointer as time ran out for the Bulls.

Kevin Cross had 13 points for Tulane (9-8, 4-8 American Athletic Conference).

Justin Brown had 16 points for the Bulls (7-7, 3-5). David Collins added 10 points. Castaneda had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 07:08 GMT+08:00

