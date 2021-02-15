Alexa
The Latest: Wallace's Daytona 500 car twice fails inspection

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/15 03:28
Luke Combs performs before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo...

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Daytona 500 (all times local):

2 p.m.

Bubba Wallace’s car failed inspection twice for the Daytona 500 and will have to start at the back of the field.

The car chief for 23XI Racing was ejected as punishment. The No. 23 Toyota passed inspection on the third time.

Wallace drives a new entry owned by NBA great Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. He had been slated to start “The Great American Race” in the third row. Instead, Wallace will be one of 10 drivers who have to drop to the back of the pack during pace laps.

Nine others already lost their starting spots because of modifications made after NASCAR’s twin 150-mile qualifying races Thursday. Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski and front-row qualifier William Byron switched to backup cars because of wrecks. Same for Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain.

Martin Truex Jr.’s team had to change a radiator and oil cooler. Erik Jones’s team changed an engine.

Alex Bowman is scheduled to lead the 40-car field to the green flag at 3:05 p.m. EST.

