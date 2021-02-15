6N: Italy flanker apologizes for injuring England's Willis

Italy players console England's Jack Willis as he leaves the pitch injured during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and ... Italy players console England's Jack Willis as he leaves the pitch injured during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and Italy at Twickenham Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Italy flanker Sebastian Negri apologized after his rolling clear out accidentally left England counterpart Jack Willis seriously injured in their Six Nations match.

Willis screamed in agony while clutching his left knee on Saturday. He was taken off on a stretcher and left Twickenham on crutches.

A scan on Sunday showed ligaments weren’t ruptured, but Willis’ club coach at Wasps, Lee Blackett, told the Coventry Telegraph after texting with the player that the injury was serious and he expected the flanker to be sidelined for months.

Willis had just come off the bench and scored his second test try in his first Six Nations appearance when he was grabbed by Negri in a ruck and twisted off. Willis’ jammed left knee buckled.

Negri wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “A quick message to Jack Willis. So sorry about what happened yesterday. Just Horrible and never nice to see. Myself and all the #Federugby boys are wishing you all the best. I hope to see you back on the field again soon. Take care and we all know you will be back stronger. Seb”

Negri’s action, called a “crocodile roll,” is legal but controversial. Referees permit it as long as players aren’t grabbed around the neck. But the roll has been criticized for years.

South Africa captain Jean de Villiers was hurt by a roll against Wales in November 2014 and out for seven months. Australia captain James Horwill missed the 2012 international season when he was done in by a roll in Super Rugby.

