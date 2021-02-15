Alexa
The Latest: Top 25 women's hoops game in Ohio postponed

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/15 02:43
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Top 25 women’s basketball game between No. 21 Northwestern and No. 12 Ohio State was postponed about an hour before tipoff in Columbus, Ohio.

The teams released a joint statement that said the decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the head team physicians from both institutions due to a presumptively positive COVID-19 test during last night’s pre-game testing window.

The Big Ten Conference will work with both institutions to identify potential rescheduling options.

