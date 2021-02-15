Alexa
6N: France hold out Ireland to end 10-year drought in Dublin

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 01:23
DUBLIN (AP) — France maintained a perfect start to the Six Nations by beating Ireland 15-13 on Sunday at Lansdowne Road for the first time in 10 years.

A second win from two matches moved France to the top of the table, ahead of the only other unbeaten side, Wales, on points difference.

Meanwhile, the Irish lost their opening two games for the first time since 1998 and are consigned to playing for third place for a third straight year.

France weathered a storming start from Ireland and went ahead with the opening try to captain Charles Ollivon while teammate Bernard Le Roux was in the sin-bin.

Their second well-worked try to wing Damian Penaud extended the lead to 15-3 nearly an hour in.

Ireland came back with an opportunist try by hooker Ronan Kelleher and goalkicks from Ross Byrne but never looked like bridging the two-point gap, which flattered the home side.

France took its chances, and its line speed in defense corralled the deep-passing Irish, who struggled to get over the gainline. Their cause wasn’t helped by 16 handling errors. The game finished when Ireland, after 16 phases, was turned over on halfway by Antoine Dupont.

Updated : 2021-02-15 04:03 GMT+08:00

