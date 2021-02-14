Myanmar coup: Western embassies warn military to avoid violence

Myanmar coup leaders are increasingly wary of a civil disobedience movement shaping up in the country Myanmar coup leaders are increasingly wary of a civil disobedience movement shaping up in the country

Western embassies in Myanmar called on the country's military junta to "refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians after security forces deployed armored vehicles in several cities on Sunday.

In a statement released late Sunday, the embassies of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and 11 other nations condemned the arrests of political leaders and harassment of journalists after a coup on February 1 and denounced the interruption of communications.

"We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity. The world is watching," the statement said.

The comments came hours after armored military vehicles were seen in Yangon city for the first time since the coup.

The troop movement forced the US embassy in the Southeast Asian country to urge American citizens to "shelter in place."

"There are indications of military movements in Yangon and the possibility of telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m." on Monday morning local time, the US embassy tweeted on its official American Citizen Services account on Sunday night.

The US embassy also shared a statement by ambassadors to Myanmar on its Twitter account.

The warnings came amid continued anti-coup protests in the country, which on Sunday were again tens of thousands strong.

A workers' strike has paralyzed the country, as the military junta finds it increasingly difficult to contain pro-democracy demonstrations.

A large crowd gathered for the second day in a row in front of the US embassy in Yangon to support Washington's announcement of sanctions against the coup leaders.

Continued military crackdown

Meanwhile, the military deployed troops to power plants where they were confronted by angry crowds.

There are reports of Myanmar security forces opening fire on protesters outside a power plant in the northern state of Kachin.

"A few minutes ago, the Tatmadaw reinforced with military tanks and now they started shooting," one resident who asked not to be named for fear of retribution told Reuters news agency, referring to the Burmese term for the country's armed forces.

Several power departments in Yangon expressed solidarity with protesters in Facebook posts, refusing to cut the power. "Our duty is to give electricity, not to cut," said one staffer on condition of anonymity.

Army wary of civil disobedience

A mass movement erupted in Myanmar after the military ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Apart from daily public protests, many government departments have joined the movement.

According to local media, trains in parts of the country stopped running after staff refused to go to work.

Richard Horsey, a Myanmar-based analyst with the International Crisis Group, told Reuters the work of many government departments had effectively ground to a halt.

"This has the potential to also affect vital functions — the military can replace engineers and doctors, but not power grid controllers and central bankers," he said.

The junta has threatened severe actions against protesting civil servants, with the army carrying out nightly mass arrests. On Saturday, the military gave itself sweeping powers to detain people and search properties.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing has warned striking civil servants to return to work. The new regime has set up a hotline to report government employees joining demonstrations.

So far, the generals appear undeterred by the widespread condemnation on the streets and from the international community.

The junta has proclaimed a state of emergency lasting a year. It had promised to hold fresh elections, but with no precise time frame.

