SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 13 8 3 1 1 18 42 33
Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43
Birmingham 14 5 6 3 0 13 35 47
Macon 9 5 2 1 1 12 23 18
Knoxville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3

Sunday's Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-15 01:06 GMT+08:00

