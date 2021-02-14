ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
|Allen
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|73
|50
|Wichita
|18
|13
|4
|1
|0
|27
|63
|42
|Utah
|21
|9
|5
|3
|4
|25
|61
|65
|Tulsa
|24
|10
|11
|2
|1
|23
|52
|63
|Rapid City
|24
|9
|15
|0
|0
|18
|62
|80
|Kansas City
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|47
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Florida 5, South Carolina 1
Orlando 5, Greenville 0
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3
Allen 3, Kansas City 0
Rapid City 2, Tulsa 0
Wichita 4, Utah 2
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.