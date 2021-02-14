ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 21 15 5 1 0 31 73 50 Wichita 18 13 4 1 0 27 63 42 Utah 21 9 5 3 4 25 61 65 Tulsa 24 10 11 2 1 23 52 63 Rapid City 24 9 15 0 0 18 62 80 Kansas City 20 7 10 2 1 17 47 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Orlando 5, Greenville 0

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 3, Kansas City 0

Rapid City 2, Tulsa 0

Wichita 4, Utah 2

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Allen at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.