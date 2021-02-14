All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Providence
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Bridgeport
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belleville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|9
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Rockford
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|13
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11
|10
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|9
|Utica
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|13
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Hershey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|WB/Scranton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|11
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|San Diego
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|13
|7
|Tucson
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|8
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bakersfield
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|14
|Ontario
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Laval 5, Belleville 1
Providence 5, Bridgeport 3
Grand Rapids 3, Cleveland 1
Utica 6, Binghamton 5
Iowa 3, Rockford 2
WB/Scranton 5, Syracuse 4
Texas 5, San Jose 3
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
Henderson 3, Bakersfield 0
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.