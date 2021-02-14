All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2 Providence 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Bridgeport 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 14

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 2 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 10

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 9 Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18 Iowa 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14 Grand Rapids 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 8 Rockford 3 0 2 1 0 1 8 13 Cleveland 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 10 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 9 Utica 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 13 Lehigh Valley 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3 Hershey 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 WB/Scranton 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 11 Syracuse 3 1 1 1 0 3 13 10

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 5 San Diego 4 4 0 0 0 8 13 7 Tucson 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 8 San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Bakersfield 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 14 Ontario 4 0 4 0 0 0 9 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Laval 5, Belleville 1

Providence 5, Bridgeport 3

Grand Rapids 3, Cleveland 1

Utica 6, Binghamton 5

Iowa 3, Rockford 2

WB/Scranton 5, Syracuse 4

Texas 5, San Jose 3

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Henderson 3, Bakersfield 0

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.