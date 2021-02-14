Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 23:01
THROUGH FEBRUARY 13

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 21 241 155 689 32.8
Curry, GS 27 269 137 808 29.9
Embiid, PHI 22 207 212 652 29.6
Lillard, POR 24 211 180 697 29.0
Doncic, DAL 26 257 167 741 28.5
LaVine, CHI 25 250 113 702 28.1
Antetokounmpo, MIL 25 258 159 703 28.1
Leonard, LAC 23 224 123 615 26.7
Jokic, DEN 25 258 115 667 26.7
Tatum, BOS 20 195 83 532 26.6
Young, ATL 24 177 217 625 26.0
Brown, BOS 23 229 87 599 26.0
James, LAL 27 252 116 692 25.6
George, LAC 20 168 76 487 24.4
Booker, PHO 21 187 92 512 24.4
Williamson, NO 24 225 129 583 24.3
Mitchell, UTA 25 206 106 605 24.2
Vucevic, ORL 27 259 57 649 24.0
Ingram, NO 25 210 115 598 23.9
Harden, BKN 22 159 140 520 23.6

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Allen, CLE 111 168 .661
Robinson, NY 103 156 .660
Holmes, SAC 130 201 .647
Harrell, LAL 148 230 .643
Gobert, UTA 147 232 .634
Williamson, NO 225 367 .613
Kanter, POR 123 207 .594
Plumlee, DET 96 162 .593
Young, CHI 108 183 .590
Theis, BOS 95 163 .583

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 23 104 215 319 13.9
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 27 96 265 361 13.4
Ayton, PHO 25 94 214 308 12.3
Sabonis, IND 27 77 233 310 11.5
Vucevic, ORL 27 58 252 310 11.5
Jokic, DEN 25 75 208 283 11.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL 25 43 238 281 11.2
Kanter, POR 25 104 173 277 11.1
Randle, NY 28 41 269 310 11.1

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 22 246 11.2
Young, ATL 24 225 9.4
Doncic, DAL 26 245 9.4
Jokic, DEN 25 216 8.6
Paul, PHO 24 197 8.2
Green, GS 23 183 8.0
Simmons, PHI 24 189 7.9
James, LAL 27 214 7.9
Lillard, POR 24 172 7.2
McConnell, IND 24 163 6.8

Updated : 2021-02-15 01:04 GMT+08:00

