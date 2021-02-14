THROUGH FEBRUARY 13
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|21
|241
|155
|689
|32.8
|Curry, GS
|27
|269
|137
|808
|29.9
|Embiid, PHI
|22
|207
|212
|652
|29.6
|Lillard, POR
|24
|211
|180
|697
|29.0
|Doncic, DAL
|26
|257
|167
|741
|28.5
|LaVine, CHI
|25
|250
|113
|702
|28.1
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|25
|258
|159
|703
|28.1
|Leonard, LAC
|23
|224
|123
|615
|26.7
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|258
|115
|667
|26.7
|Tatum, BOS
|20
|195
|83
|532
|26.6
|Young, ATL
|24
|177
|217
|625
|26.0
|Brown, BOS
|23
|229
|87
|599
|26.0
|James, LAL
|27
|252
|116
|692
|25.6
|George, LAC
|20
|168
|76
|487
|24.4
|Booker, PHO
|21
|187
|92
|512
|24.4
|Williamson, NO
|24
|225
|129
|583
|24.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|25
|206
|106
|605
|24.2
|Vucevic, ORL
|27
|259
|57
|649
|24.0
|Ingram, NO
|25
|210
|115
|598
|23.9
|Harden, BKN
|22
|159
|140
|520
|23.6
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Allen, CLE
|111
|168
|.661
|Robinson, NY
|103
|156
|.660
|Holmes, SAC
|130
|201
|.647
|Harrell, LAL
|148
|230
|.643
|Gobert, UTA
|147
|232
|.634
|Williamson, NO
|225
|367
|.613
|Kanter, POR
|123
|207
|.594
|Plumlee, DET
|96
|162
|.593
|Young, CHI
|108
|183
|.590
|Theis, BOS
|95
|163
|.583
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|23
|104
|215
|319
|13.9
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|27
|96
|265
|361
|13.4
|Ayton, PHO
|25
|94
|214
|308
|12.3
|Sabonis, IND
|27
|77
|233
|310
|11.5
|Vucevic, ORL
|27
|58
|252
|310
|11.5
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|75
|208
|283
|11.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|25
|43
|238
|281
|11.2
|Kanter, POR
|25
|104
|173
|277
|11.1
|Randle, NY
|28
|41
|269
|310
|11.1
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|22
|246
|11.2
|Young, ATL
|24
|225
|9.4
|Doncic, DAL
|26
|245
|9.4
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|216
|8.6
|Paul, PHO
|24
|197
|8.2
|Green, GS
|23
|183
|8.0
|Simmons, PHI
|24
|189
|7.9
|James, LAL
|27
|214
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|24
|172
|7.2
|McConnell, IND
|24
|163
|6.8