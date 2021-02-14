Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 13

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Mike Smith Edmonton 2 120 1 .50
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Curtis McElhinney Tampa Bay 1 60 1 1.00
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 7 1.38
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 418 11 1.58
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 1.67
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 23 1.92
Chris Driedger Florida 5 303 10 1.98
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 605 20 1.98
Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 2.02
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 500 18 2.16
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
John Gibson Anaheim 12 663 25 2.26
Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 719 28 2.34
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 661 26 2.36
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 11 657 27 2.47

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 13 776 9 3 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 9 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 719 7 4 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 11 648 7 2 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 7 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 13 768 6 7 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 11 673 6 2 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 661 6 4 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 605 6 2 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 550 6 2 1
James Reimer Carolina 7 424 6 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 418 6 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 12 663 5 4 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 11 636 5 3 3
Vitek Vanecek Washington 10 585 5 2 2
Carey Price Montreal 9 546 5 2 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 516 5 2 2
Martin Jones San Jose 9 499 5 4 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 7 432 5 1 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 11 657 4 6 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 10 589 4 6 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 6 358 4 1 0
Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 4 2 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 4 0 1

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Mike Smith Edmonton 2 120 1 65 .985 2 0 0
Curtis McElhinney Tampa Bay 1 60 1 23 .958 1 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 7 105 .938 4 0 1
Chris Driedger Florida 5 303 10 148 .937 3 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 214 .934 7 2 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 418 11 155 .934 6 1 0
Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 168 .933 4 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 23 320 .933 9 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 605 20 264 .930 6 2 2
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 8 457 19 239 .926 2 4 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 719 28 347 .925 7 4 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 11 673 28 346 .925 6 2 3
John Gibson Anaheim 12 663 25 301 .923 5 4 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 9 500 18 214 .922 3 4 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 661 26 303 .921 6 4 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
Devan Dubnyk San Jose 6 287 13 143 .917 0 3 1

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 12 663 3 5 4 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 605 3 6 2 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 12 719 2 7 4 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 2 7 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 418 1 6 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 7 393 1 3 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 1 4 0 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 5 280 1 1 2 2
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 2 120 1 2 0 0

