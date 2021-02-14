Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

By ASHOK SHARMA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/14 21:22
FILE- In this Jan.26, 2021 file photo, a Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, brandishes a sword at policemen as protesting farmers march to the capital breakin...

FILE- In this Jan.26, 2021 file photo, a Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, brandishes a sword at policemen as protesting farmers march to the capital breakin...

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday.

Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement.

The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

Thousands of farmers stormed New Delhi’s historic Red Fort complex that day, posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government. Farmers demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws briefly took over the 17th century fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned “vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda” after pop star Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, the niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted their support to the farmers on Feb. 3.

The Indian government says the new laws are necessary to modernize Indian farming.

The farmers say the laws will benefit corporations and leave them at their mercy for negotiating prices for their crops. Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi since the last week of November.

Updated : 2021-02-14 23:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan