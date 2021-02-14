Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 14, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;10;82%;65%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;79;64;Mostly sunny;78;61;N;4;66%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;66;42;Sunshine, pleasant;63;42;W;4;63%;8%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;60;44;Mostly sunny;56;41;SE;9;56%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;36;32;Spotty showers;41;40;SSW;16;88%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine and cold;22;12;Mostly cloudy;23;19;NNE;5;74%;57%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;64;39;Partly sunny;68;41;NW;6;41%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;28;17;Cloudy;26;25;SW;9;82%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;89;71;Mostly sunny;92;73;E;5;57%;31%;11

Athens, Greece;Rain;45;37;Showers of rain/snow;43;35;N;16;70%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;72;65;Rain tapering off;71;67;NNE;14;97%;99%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;79;51;Sunshine and warm;80;57;ESE;9;38%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;96;73;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;7;62%;12%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;86;60;Hazy sun;87;61;E;4;41%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;S;10;64%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;50;46;A shower in spots;54;50;SW;10;73%;41%;1

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;39;23;Partly sunny;43;25;N;10;26%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;34;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;20;WNW;7;38%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny, cold;28;9;A bit of p.m. snow;30;28;S;8;65%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;69;51;Showers around;67;49;WNW;4;73%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A downpour;78;66;A couple of t-storms;79;67;WNW;7;76%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, cold;31;17;Sunny, but chilly;34;23;ESE;6;54%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;39;33;Spotty showers;41;40;SSW;13;83%;83%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;33;19;Chilly with sunshine;36;18;ENE;4;41%;31%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, but cold;33;16;Sunshine, but cold;33;14;NW;5;45%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;80;70;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;SSE;8;66%;12%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;86;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;68;NE;5;45%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;55;47;Breezy in the p.m.;59;27;WNW;15;48%;5%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;SW;5;42%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;74;63;Turning sunny;70;64;SE;15;47%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;80;68;A stray shower;79;71;E;4;56%;55%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;69;Clouds and sun, nice;89;71;E;5;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Afternoon flurries;8;3;Frigid with snow;15;10;NNW;13;54%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy, nice;89;73;High clouds;87;74;NNE;7;69%;5%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;23;A bit of p.m. snow;33;28;S;10;74%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;75;65;Some sun, pleasant;77;66;N;6;58%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Very cold with snow;25;7;Bitterly cold;16;3;NNW;12;57%;48%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;90;78;Breezy with clearing;90;78;NE;15;71%;35%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;81;54;Hazy sunshine;79;55;N;3;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Snow;0;-13;Partly sunny, cold;25;10;SSW;5;63%;19%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;Sunshine;88;56;SSE;5;50%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;89;74;A t-storm or two;87;75;SSW;7;77%;77%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;54;44;Spotty a.m. showers;55;46;SSE;13;80%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;70;43;Warm with sunshine;70;42;NNE;8;23%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;64;59;Winds subsiding;61;57;E;25;73%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;76;63;Low clouds;77;65;SSE;7;66%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;78;63;A stray thunderstorm;81;64;W;8;64%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;86;68;A passing shower;87;72;S;9;66%;82%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;21;7;Mostly sunny, cold;20;17;W;7;79%;40%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;SE;4;64%;3%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;71;59;Sunshine;78;63;E;7;63%;1%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;82;69;An afternoon shower;82;69;NNE;7;69%;57%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;90;64;Sunny and nice;88;66;SSE;5;36%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;NNE;4;39%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Wet snow;37;31;A snow squall;35;31;NNE;14;92%;90%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;NW;7;81%;82%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;N;6;56%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A t-storm around;80;59;ESE;9;68%;64%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;58;31;Sunny, nice and warm;66;32;WNW;4;27%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;85;60;Decreasing clouds;85;59;WNW;8;61%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;70;45;A t-storm around;68;42;SSW;5;65%;42%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;98;72;Sunny and hot;99;72;NNW;6;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow at times;27;12;A snow shower;19;-3;NNW;6;90%;59%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;85;76;Sunshine and breezy;86;76;E;16;64%;28%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;93;75;Some brightening;92;75;W;6;64%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;85;65;Mostly sunny;87;64;SW;5;56%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;94;74;Clouds and sun;93;73;S;4;63%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;57;40;A little a.m. rain;57;39;W;8;61%;93%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SSW;7;75%;54%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;76;70;Mostly cloudy;77;69;SSE;7;67%;10%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;65;47;Mainly cloudy;65;56;S;9;73%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;40;39;Showers around;53;47;SSW;11;87%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;70;50;Mostly cloudy;66;51;SE;6;56%;8%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny;90;77;S;6;60%;13%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;60;43;Partly sunny;58;36;E;4;67%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;Becoming cloudy;90;82;NNE;10;60%;40%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;74;SE;6;84%;73%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;85;75;An afternoon shower;85;73;ESE;6;72%;48%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;74;57;Sun and clouds, nice;78;60;ESE;7;65%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;73;40;Sunny and nice;73;43;SW;6;14%;0%;8

Miami, United States;A morning shower;82;76;Partly sunny;82;75;SSE;11;69%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;25;11;Frigid;16;-4;NNW;8;71%;11%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;87;76;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;E;14;65%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;80;70;An afternoon shower;73;69;S;10;82%;76%;9

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;21;13;A bit of p.m. snow;22;17;WNW;0;74%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;11;-5;Sunny, but frigid;5;-11;WNW;7;63%;10%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;NNW;8;49%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;77;61;Sun and clouds;81;61;N;11;60%;35%;11

New York, United States;Not as cold;35;30;A bit of ice;35;29;NE;7;73%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;67;48;Sunshine, pleasant;67;48;SSW;6;63%;62%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few flurries;16;15;Mostly cloudy;24;19;S;12;85%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, mild;68;55;Rain in the morning;61;41;W;12;72%;94%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;18;5;A bit of p.m. snow;27;22;ESE;4;83%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;20;8;A bit of p.m. snow;21;13;NW;6;73%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;NE;5;74%;58%;13

Panama City, Panama;A stray shower;90;75;Partly sunny;89;75;NW;11;70%;55%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;A shower or two;84;75;E;10;74%;67%;10

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, cold;37;33;Spotty showers;47;38;S;9;73%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm, a p.m. shower;95;73;Remaining very warm;94;74;S;10;36%;8%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;88;73;Sunlit and beautiful;87;73;S;6;59%;2%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;75;NNE;12;81%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;68;ESE;6;51%;7%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, very cold;25;1;A bit of p.m. snow;20;19;SSW;5;85%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;52;28;Colder;32;15;NW;13;44%;27%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;53;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;52;SSW;8;76%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;SSW;3;63%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;E;7;73%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A touch of rain;44;37;A little rain;43;36;SE;11;86%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;A flurry;30;15;Partly sunny, cold;22;11;SSW;3;78%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;87;73;Nice with some sun;88;73;NNW;5;70%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;83;58;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;SSE;8;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;45;28;Sunny, but chilly;50;27;NNE;6;45%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;20;1;Clouds and sun, cold;15;13;WNW;7;66%;83%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;53;Rain and drizzle;59;48;WNW;12;83%;66%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in spots;83;60;Clouds and sun;81;60;ENE;7;59%;29%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clearing and breezy;83;74;Breezy with a shower;82;74;E;14;70%;57%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;72;60;Sunny and nice;72;60;WNW;5;82%;1%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;74;49;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;E;4;28%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SW;6;47%;19%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;Partly sunny;86;71;NNE;10;72%;27%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, comfortable;67;48;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SE;11;62%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of snow, cold;35;35;Rain tapering off;44;38;SW;8;85%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Overcast and mild;57;37;Rain and drizzle;39;20;WNW;10;60%;53%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;48;Mostly cloudy;50;39;N;13;67%;10%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;88;76;A p.m. shower or two;89;74;NE;13;60%;58%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow to flurries;25;8;A snow shower, cold;30;10;WSW;8;64%;57%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;75;A stray shower;83;74;ENE;16;67%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;32;6;Periods of sun, cold;25;17;SW;4;93%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in spots;72;66;Increasingly windy;73;67;S;20;60%;84%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;72;58;Partial sunshine;77;62;E;9;60%;7%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A flurry around;26;16;Partly sunny, cold;23;19;SW;6;59%;24%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;68;41;Sunny, nice and warm;69;43;ENE;6;32%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;54;37;Mild with some sun;56;38;E;8;53%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and mild;66;45;Sunny and mild;66;47;NNE;6;19%;25%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;Partly sunny;67;52;SSE;6;59%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;11;Partly sunny, cold;38;10;ENE;6;59%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, mild;62;54;Rain, heavy at times;56;43;WSW;15;87%;85%;1

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;26;19;Some snow;22;13;NNE;12;69%;89%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with a shower;60;49;Windy with some sun;53;49;N;20;51%;28%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy and cooler;51;45;Cloudy and cool;53;36;N;13;41%;4%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;1;-15;Bitterly cold;-1;-22;NW;10;79%;21%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain/snow showers;36;35;Chilly with rain;40;36;W;4;75%;83%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;18;Sunny, but chilly;34;26;SE;4;39%;55%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;88;65;Sunny and hot;92;65;E;5;48%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cold;31;15;Colder with some sun;19;1;WNW;6;68%;10%;1

Warsaw, Poland;P.M. snow showers;30;23;A snow shower;30;14;SW;6;85%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;68;58;A p.m. shower or two;70;58;S;8;75%;92%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;93;63;More sun than clouds;92;63;SW;5;51%;1%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, mild;57;33;Partly sunny, mild;54;33;NE;2;54%;41%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-14 21:55 GMT+08:00

