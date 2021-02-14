Alexa
McLaughlin, Norris fuel UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 15:42
HONOLULU (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin scored 19 points and Devearl Ramsey scored 17 with the help of all his 10-made foul shots and UC Santa Barbara beat Hawaii 81-74 in overtime on Saturday night.

Amadou Sow added 16 points for the Gauchos (14-3, 8-2 Big West Conference) and Miles Norris chipped in 11.

Hawaii rallied from a 46-31 deficit with 15:20 left in regulation and went ahead 62-60 on Casdon Jardine's layup with 61 seconds left. Norris threw down a dunk to tie it with 36 seconds to go and Sow blocked Junior Madut's 3-point attempt with seconds to go.

McLaughlin hit a 3 at the start of overtime, Norris sank a pair of foul shots and Santa Barbara led the rest of the way.

Jardine scored 25 points for Hawaii (7-7, 5-7), James Jean-Marie 17 and Biwali Bales 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

