Portuguese newspaper publishes report praising Taiwan's democracy, pandemic-prevention efforts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Diary of the Azores (Diário dos Açores), the largest newspaper in Portugal’s Azores, on Saturday (Feb. 13) praised Taiwan for its 2020 presidential election and successful pandemic prevention efforts in a special two-page report.

The newspaper interviewed Chang Chun-fei (張俊菲), Taiwan’s representative to Portugal, to gain a better understanding of the country's experience during the coronavirus pandemic. The article described the past year as an extremely difficult one, but Taiwan was still able to “shock the international community" with its presidential election held in January 2020 and its fruitful fight against COVID-19, per CNA.

The election saw the highest voter turnout in the nation’s history, the article stated, with nearly 75 percent of Taiwanese casting ballots, demonstrating Taiwan's commitment towards democracy and freedom.

The publication also stated that Taiwan is currently the world’s 21st largest economy and 18th largest trading nation. It mentioned that the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Lausanne School of Management (IMD) ranked Taiwan’s competitiveness as the world’s 12th and 11th, respectively. It also said that the nation’s economic growth rate in 2021 will reach 4.3% despite the pandemic.

The report pointed out that Taiwan was the EU's fifth-largest trading partner in Asia and the world's 15th largest trading partner in 2019. The East Asian nation has invested more than 7.9 billion euros (US$9.6 billion) in the EU, creating more than 60,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the trade volume between Taiwan and Portugal is nearly 600 million Euros. The article mentioned that Taiwanese high-tech products are extremely popular in Portugal, as are high-end Taiwanese bicycles, with some bike manufacturers setting up factories in the European country.

The report quoted Chang as saying that she hopes Taiwan and Portugal will have more economic and trade cooperation in the future, including establishing an office in Taiwan, signing a double taxation agreement, and jointly promoting Taiwan and EU bilateral trade agreements. In addition, the article mentioned that Taiwan hopes to promote bilateral exchanges in various fields, such as culture, education, and tourism to further develop Taiwan-Portuguese relations.

The Azores is one of the two autonomous regions of Portugal. It is located in the center of the North Atlantic and consists of nine islands.