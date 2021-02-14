Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

India bowled out for 329, England 39-4 at lunch in 2nd test

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 15:05
India bowled out for 329, England 39-4 at lunch in 2nd test

CHENNAI, India (AP) — India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel struck crucial blows as England was reduced to 39-4 at lunch on day two of the second test at Chennai.

This was after Moeen Ali and Olly Stone shared four wickets as they helped England wrap up India’s first innings quickly on Sunday.

India was bowled out for 329 runs, with Ali returning 4-128 and Stone taking 3-47 as the hosts only added 29 runs to their overnight score.

Rishabh Pant was left stranded at 58 not out as England targeted the lower order.

Pant reached his half-century off 65 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Overall, he hit another three sixes during his 77-ball stay.

Ali struck a double blow in the 90th over, sending back Axar Patel (5) and Ishant Sharma (0) in the space of three balls.

Stone then came on and used his pace to work the short-pitched delivery to good effect. In the 96th over, he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (0) and Mohammed Siraj (4) to end the Indian innings.

In reply, England's top order collapsed. Ben Stokes (8 not out) was unbeaten at the interval. Daniel Lawrence (9) was dismissed in the last over before lunch.

Ishant Sharma (1-15) and Ashwin combined to remove the English openers, with Rory Burns was out for a three-ball duck and Dominic Sibley (16) was caught at leg slip.

Then Patel got into the attack and worked his way to a big maiden test wicket. Joe Root (6) went for the sweep and was caught at short fine leg to leave England tottering.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma scored 161 for his seventh test century and put on 162 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket to steer India to a strong position late on day one.

England won the first test of the four-match series by 227 runs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-14 17:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan