Welp's double-double helps carry UC Riverside past UC Irvine

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 15:20
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and UC Irvine defeated UC Riverside 73-67 on Saturday night.

Riverside led 39-35 at halftime and it extended its lead when Arinze Chidom scored a layup and Zyon Pullin buried a 3-pointer.

Irvine (11-7, 7-3 Big West Conference) responded with an 11-0 run, and Welp's layup at the end of it made it 46-44 for the Anteaters. After the lead exchanged hands, finally, Welp's layup with 4:18 left made it 63-61 and Irvine led the rest of the way.

Chidom scored 17 points for the Highlanders (9-5, 5-3) and Dominick Pickett scored 10.

Updated : 2021-02-14 17:19 GMT+08:00

