Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alston Jr. scores 27 to lift Boise State past UNLV 61-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 13:41
Alston Jr. scores 27 to lift Boise State past UNLV 61-59

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. matched his season high with 27 points, Boise State coach Leon Rice collected a program-record 214th win and the Broncos edged UNLV 61-59 on Saturday night.

David Jenkins Jr.'s 3-pointer pulled UNLV to 60-59 with 13 seconds remaining. Bryce Hamilton forced a Broncos' turnover, but Caleb Grill missed a jumper. Devonaire Doutrive added a free throw for Boise State to end it.

Rice, in his 11th season at Boise State, surpassed Bobby Dye (1983-1995).

Alston Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and Doutrive finished with nine points. Mladen Armus added eight points and 13 rebounds for Boise State (16-4, 12-3 Mountain West Conference).

Jenkins had 19 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-11, 5-7). Bryce Hamilton added 13 points and Grill had 11.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Rebels for the season. Boise State defeated UNLV 78-66 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 15:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce