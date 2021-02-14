Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An earthquake registering a 4.4 on the Richter scale struck the coast of Taitung County in southeast Taiwan.

The tremblor hit at 12:25 p.m., 52.5 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Government Hall at a depth of 40.4 kilometers, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The earthquake registered an intensity of four in Taitung's Chenggong township; two in Hualien County; and one in Kaohsiung, Nantou, and Changhua counties. No damage or injuries had been recorded at the time of reporting.