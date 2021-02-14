Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southeast Taiwan

Temblor strikes coastal area in Taitung County

By Taiwan News
2021/02/14 13:45
(CWB photo)

(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An earthquake registering a 4.4 on the Richter scale struck the coast of Taitung County in southeast Taiwan.

The tremblor hit at 12:25 p.m., 52.5 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Government Hall at a depth of 40.4 kilometers, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The earthquake registered an intensity of four in Taitung's Chenggong township; two in Hualien County; and one in Kaohsiung, Nantou, and Changhua counties. No damage or injuries had been recorded at the time of reporting.

Updated : 2021-02-14 14:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce