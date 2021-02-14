Alexa
Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in OT in Game 6 of marathon series

By THERESA SMITH , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/14 12:16
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Sa...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso celebrates with teammate Austin Poganski (53) after defeating the Arizona Coyotes in overtime during an NHL hoc...
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) in the first period during an NHL hocke...
St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Michael Sanford (12) shoots on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the first period during an NHL hockey ga...
Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) shields St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn from the puck in the second period during an NHL hocke...
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) after scoring a goal against t...
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period during an NHL hock...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams.

The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest—regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena.

Before a limited crowd, Jordan Kyrou tied it at 4 for the Blues with a breakaway goal with 5:37 left in the third. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored in the third to give Arizona a 4-3 lead.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, and Kyle Clifford and Zach Sanford also scored, and Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Conor Garland and Barrett Hayton added goals for Arizona. Raanta stopped 30 shots.

Updated : 2021-02-14 14:14 GMT+08:00

