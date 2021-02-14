Alexa
Brown scores 25 to lift Murray St. past UT Martin 84-55

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 11:38
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored a season-high 25 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Murray State smashed UT Martin 84-55 on Saturday night.

Chico Carter Jr. scored 17 points for Murray State (11-9, 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference), KJ Williams scored 15 with 16 boards and Demond Robinson scored 10.

Cameron Holden had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-13, 5-11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

