Allick scores 21 to lift Kansas City past Omaha 55-47

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 11:33
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick scored 21 points and collared 11 rebounds and Kansas City defeated Omaha 55-47 on Saturday night.

Brandon McKissic added 17 points for Kansas City (9-10, 5-5 Summit League).

Ayo Akinwole had 16 points for the Mavericks (2-18, 0-10), who have now lost 14 straight. Omaha managed just 19 second-half points; a season low.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:39 GMT+08:00

