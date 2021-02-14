Alexa
Wagner has 5 in double-digit scoring, top Knights 95-86

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 11:03
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Morales scored 23 points as Wagner defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 95-86 on Saturday night. Elijah Ford added 22 points for the Seahawks, while Will Martinez chipped in 21.

DeLonnie Hunt had 14 points and seven assists for Wagner (6-5, 6-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Ja'Mier Fletcher added 12 points.

The 95 points were a season best for Wagner, which shot 56% making 35 of 63 shots.

Fairleigh Dickinson scored a season-high 45 points in the first half, and was tied at 53 early in the second half but fell behind for good after Delonnie Hunt hit a 3-pointer for Wagner.

Elyjah Williams had 27 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Knights (7-11, 6-6). Brandon Powell and Joe Munden Jr. each had 14 points. Jahlil Jenkins had a career-high 11 assists but was held to six points, 11 below his average.

Wagner defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 76-72 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:38 GMT+08:00

