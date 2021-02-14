Alexa
Duke leads Providence past DePaul 57-47

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 11:26
CHICAGO (AP) — David Duke recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds to lift Providence to a 57-47 win over DePaul on Saturday night.

A.J. Reeves had 13 points for Providence (11-10, 7-8 Big East Conference). Noah Horchler added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Nate Watson had four blocks.

DePaul scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

David Jones had 10 points for the Blue Demons (3-9, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Nick Ongenda added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Romeo Weems had seven rebounds.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. Providence defeated DePaul 95-90 on Dec. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:38 GMT+08:00

