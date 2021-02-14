Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Southern uses late rally to beat UAPB 73-71 in overtime

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 11:17
Southern uses late rally to beat UAPB 73-71 in overtime

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Samkelo Cele scored 19 points and Harrison Henderson scored 19 off the bench and Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-71 in overtime on Saturday night.

Southern (5-8, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) went on a late 10-1 run to knot it at 62 to force the extra session and led all the way in overtime.

Jayden Sadler added 11 points for the Jaguars.

Shaun Doss Jr. scored 21 points aided by 10-for-11 shooting from the foul line for the Golden Lions (3-17, 2-9) and Terrance Banyard scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce