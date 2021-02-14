Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sooners stun No. 19 W. Virginia women with 4th quarter rally

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 10:28
Sooners stun No. 19 W. Virginia women with 4th quarter rally

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 21 points and Taylor Robertson 20 and Oklahoma pulled off a surprise 72-71 win over 19th-ranked West Virginia on Saturday.

Facing a 66-57 deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Sooners went on a 15-0 run over a nearly eight-minute span and the Mountaineers never recovered.

West Virginia missed 11 of 13-shot attempts in the fourth quarter and turned it over seven times. The Mountaineers coughed it up a total of 20 times.

Despite the collapse, Kirsten Deans buried a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to bring West Virginia within the game's final margin.

After an Oklahoma turnover, and following a West Virginia timeout, Esmery Martinez missed a short jump shot for the Mountaineers. Deans came up with the offensive rebound, who then found Madisen Smith for an open 3 but her shot came up short as time expired.

Gabby Gregory scored 12 for Oklahoma (8-9, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) and Skylar Vann 10.

Deans led West Virginia (16-3, 10-3) with 22 points, Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 and Jasmine Carson 10.

Oklahoma heads home to face Texas Tech on Wednesday.

West Virginia heads to Waco, Texas on Wednesday to face No. 7-ranked Baylor in a potential battle for the top spot in conference. The Bears (15-2, 10-1) host Texas on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce