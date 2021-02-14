Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Penn leads Bellarmine over North Alabama 87-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 10:45
Penn leads Bellarmine over North Alabama 87-63

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Penn registered 17 points as Bellarmine stretched its win streak to 10 games, rolling past North Alabama 87-63 on Saturday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 15 points for Bellarmine (13-5, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Pedro Bradshaw added 14 points. CJ Fleming had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Knights forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Bellarmine totaled 54 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Detalian Brown scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five games in a row. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Bellarmine defeated North Alabama 66-64 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce