Asadullah carries Lipscomb past Jacksonville 71-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 10:30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah scored 26 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Jacksonville 71-69 on Saturday night.

KJ Johnson had 19 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (13-10, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Romeao Ferguson added seven rebounds.

Dontarius James scored a career-high 32 points for the Dolphins (10-12, 4-8), draining seven of Jacksonville's nine 3-pointers. Bryce Workman added 10 points and eight rebounds. Tyreese Davis had nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

Lipscomb built a 38-28 lead at halftime but went cold for a six minute stretch of the second half as Jacksonville scored 17 straight to grab a 64-63 lead with 3:10 left. Asadullah scored and Parker Hazen dunked off a steal as the Bisons led the rest of the way.

Jacksonville defeated Lipscomb 66-60 on Friday.

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:37 GMT+08:00

