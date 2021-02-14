Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Perry leads CS Bakersfield past UC San Diego 65-50

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 10:42
Perry leads CS Bakersfield past UC San Diego 65-50

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Czar Perry scored 12 points and dished a career-best 11 assists to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 65-50 win over Big West newcomer UC San Diego on Saturday.

Justin Edler-Davis had 19 points with five 3-pointers for Cal State Bakersfield (14-7, 10-4 Big West Conference). Shaun Williams added 11 points. Taze Moore had seven points, five assists and three blocks. Ronne Readus had 15 rebounds.

Cal State Bakersfield posted a season-high 20 assists on 24 field goals.

Toni Rocak had 9 points for the Tritons (4-7, 1-7), who are transitioning from Division II to Division I.

Cal State Bakersfield defeated UC San Diego 76-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce