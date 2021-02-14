Alexa
Battle leads Alabama St. past Alabama A&M 72-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 10:01
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Battle had a career-high 23 points as Alabama State topped Alabama A&M 72-58 on Saturday.

Kenny Strawbridge had 18 points and seven rebounds for Alabama State (4-8, 4-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DJ Heath added 17 points. Jordan O’Neal had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Cameron Tucker had 14 points for the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-3). Dailin Smith added 11 points. Jevon Tatum had six rebounds.

Garrett Hicks, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, was held to only seven points (2 of 11).

The Hornets evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State 70-63 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

