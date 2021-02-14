Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 80-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 10:24
Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 80-76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had 24 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pacific 80-76 on Saturday.

Keli Leaupepe had 17 points for Loyola Marymount (9-6, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 13 points. Jalin Anderson had 11 points and nine assists.

Jeremiah Bailey scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5). Broc Finstuen added 17 points. Daniss Jenkins had 12 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 12:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce