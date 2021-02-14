Alexa
Taiwan's envoy to France spreads LNY cheer to overseas Taiwanese, Chinese groups

Representative Wu Chi-chung expressed well-wishes, handed out special COVID prevention packages

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/14 10:56
Taiwanese representative to France Wu Chi-chung (third from left).

Taiwanese representative to France Wu Chi-chung (third from left). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to France Wu Chi-chung (吳志中) and deputy representative Liu Pang-chih (劉邦治) on Friday (Feb. 12) visited overseas Taiwanese and Chinese groups, expressing well-wishes and handing out special COVID prevention packages.

Wu first visited the General Association of Fujian Compatriots in France (AGCFF) on Friday morning. At noon, Wu stopped by the Indochinese Association in France, meeting with association head Chiang Chi-min (江基民). During the early stages of the pandemic, France’s medical supplies were running low, so Chiang paid for 6,000 Taiwanese produced masks and sent them to frontline workers and overseas Chinese communities, CNA reported.

Additionally, instead of inviting leaders of the eight major Taiwanese community groups to the representative office, Wu and Liu made personal visits to each one. It is expected that this arrangement will continue next year.

Aside from conveying New Year greetings and blessings on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), he also presented Spring Festival couplets and COVID prevention packages, which contained Formosan Black Bear-themed face masks, Taiwanese rice soap, soap flakes, and spray bottles.

In the past year, overseas Taiwanese and Chinese delegations and the Taiwanese envoy have worked together to play an important role in France’s fight against coronavirus. Many community leaders have donated masks to the representative office at their own expense; in turn, the office sends them to people or institutions in need.
Taiwan-France relations
Wu Chi-chung
Taiwan envoy to France
Lunar New Year

Updated : 2021-02-14 15:45 GMT+08:00

