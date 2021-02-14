Alexa
Eaton scores 23 to lift Arkansas St. over UALR 67-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 09:52
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had 23 points as Arkansas State narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 67-65 on Saturday.

Christian Willis had 12 points for Arkansas State (10-9, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Antwon Jackson added seven rebounds.

Nikola Maric had 16 points for the Trojans (10-11, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. CJ White added 15 points. Marko Lukic had 14 points.

The Red Wolves improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Arkansas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 73-62 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:05 GMT+08:00

