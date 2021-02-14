Alexa
Illinois St. bench helps send Illinois St. blast S. Illinois

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 09:37
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 17 points and Emon Washington scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 80-55 on Saturday to end the Redbirds' six-game losing streak.

Josiah Strong's 3-pointer broke a 4-all tie and the Redbirds (6-14, 3-11 Missouri Valley Conference) never trailed again. Strong scored 12 and Dedric Boyd 11 both off the bench. Nine of 13 Redbirds that played entered the scoring column.

Ben Harvey scored 14 and Kyler Filewich 13 with 10 rebounds for Southern Illinois (9-9, 3-9). The Salukis have dropped back-to-back contests and three of their last four.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:05 GMT+08:00

