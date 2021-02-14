Website: 5th victim in Minnesota clinic shooting is mom of 3

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — The fifth person who was shot when a Minnesota man opened fire inside a medical clinic — killing one staff member and wounding four others — has been identified.

Allina Health confirmed Saturday that Jennifer Gibson, a certified medical assistant, was among those injured in Tuesday’s attack at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. A fundraising page for Gibson says she is a mother of three. She has been with Allina since 2015.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the shooting that left 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay dead. According to the charges, Ulrich walked into the clinic Tuesday and began shooting staff after they asked if they could help him. He shot two people in the reception area and three others in the clinic's interior. He is also accused of setting off three apparent pipe bombs.

The others wounded were previously identified as Sherry Curtis, a licensed practical nurse who has been with Allina since 2013, Tammy Schaufler, a business representative with the company for 32 years, and Antonya Fransen-Pruden, a licensed practical nurse who has been with the company since 2018.

Allina has not been releasing the conditions of the injured, and the hospital has not been attaching conditions to the names of patients. On Saturday, three of the injured remained hospitalized, one in fair condition and two in good condition. The fourth wounded staffer was released from the hospital shortly after the attack.

Police have said Ulrich was no stranger to them and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment. While authorities have said they had no recent interactions that would have raised alarms, court documents show that Ulrich threatened a mass shooting at the clinic in 2018. That threat led to a restraining order that barred Ulrich from the clinic and a nearby hospital as well as ordered he have no contact with a doctor.

Ulrich tried to plead guilty in May 2019 to violating the restraining order, but a judge didn’t accept his plea. A charge of violating the restraining order was dismissed last April when the prosecutor said Ulrich was found “mentally incompetent to proceed.”