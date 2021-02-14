Alexa
James O'Connor to captain Queensland Reds

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 09:17
SYDNEY (AP) — Reformed Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor has overcome his bad boy reputation to be named interim captain of the Queensland Reds for the Australian Super Rugby season.

Australian Associated Press reports O’Connor will take over the captaincy from Liam Wright who will miss most of the regular season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. An official announcement is due later Sunday.

The 30-year-old O’Connor, who made his international debut aged 18, has a checkered history with the both the Wallabies and Queensland in which his obvious brilliance has been offset by a series of episodes of off-field misbehavior.

He was stood down by the Wallabies in 2013 after an incident at Perth Airport and in 2017 his contract with French club Toulon was not renewed after he was found in possession of cocaine in Paris. He left the Reds in acrimonious circumstances in 2015.

Those and other incidents led to O’Connor being shunned by some Wallabies and Queensland players. But his record in recent seasons has been spotless and his appointment to the captaincy recognizes his new maturity and the regained respect of his teammates.

Super Rugby Australia begins on Friday.

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:04 GMT+08:00

