Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past S. Dakota St. 103-86

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:57
Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past S. Dakota St. 103-86

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had a career-high 42 points as Oral Roberts beat South Dakota State 103-86 on Saturday.

Abmas shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the line for the second biggest output in the nation this season. D'Moi Hodge of Cleveland State scored 46 points.

Kevin Obanor had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Oral Roberts (11-8, 8-3 Summit League). Sheldon Stevens added 16 points. Carlos Jurgens had 13 points.

Oral Roberts scored 56 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Matt Dentlinger had 16 points for the Jackrabbits (11-5, 7-3). Douglas Wilson added 15 points. Baylor Scheierman had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Noah Freidel had only 2 points. The Jackrabbits’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, he shot 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce