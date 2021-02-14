Alexa
Brown scores 21 to carry Weber St. over Montana 91-82

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 09:04
Brown scores 21 to carry Weber St. over Montana 91-82

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Isiah Brown had 21 points as Weber State defeated Montana 91-82 on Saturday.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Weber State (12-5, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds. Dontay Bassett and Michal Kozak both had 13 points.

Josh Vazquez had 17 points for the Grizzlies (9-10, 5-7). Cameron Parker added 15 points and seven assists. Kyle Owens had 12 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

