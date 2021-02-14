Alexa
Williams carries Oakland over Robert Morris 86-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 09:06
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Rashad Williams had 23 points as Oakland narrowly beat Robert Morris 86-81 on Saturday.

Daniel Oladapo had 19 points and seven rebounds for Oakland (9-16, 9-9 Horizon League). Micah Parrish added 18 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Moore had eight assists and six rebounds.

Jon Williams scored a career-high 22 points and had six assists for the Colonials (4-12, 3-10). Dante Treacy added 16 points and seven assists. Charles Bain had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Colonials with the win. Robert Morris defeated Oakland 88-82 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

