Buchanan scores 26 to lift Manhattan over Iona 77-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 09:03
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Buchanan had a career-high 26 points plus 13 rebounds as Manhattan topped Iona 77-70 on Saturday.

Warren Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Ant Nelson had 12 points for Manhattan (6-9, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Samir Stewart had 11 points.

Manhattan scored 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Isaiah Ross had 19 points for the Gaels (6-4, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Berrick JeanLouis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph had 11 points.

The Jaspers evened the season series against the Gaels with the win. Iona defeated Manhattan 85-67 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:04 GMT+08:00

