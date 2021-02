Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD32,790,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Fourth Round

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, vs. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Robert Farah, Colombia, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, vs. Fabrice Martin, France, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-4, 6-4.