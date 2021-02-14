Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wilson lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past ULM 88-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:44
Wilson lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past ULM 88-72

MONROE, La. (AP) — Mylik Wilson had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated ULM 88-72 on Saturday.

Ty Harper had 19 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-7, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Theo Akwuba added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Russell Harrison had 17 points for the Warhawks (5-16, 3-11). Elijah Gonzales added 15 points. Josh Nicholas had 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the season series against the Warhawks with the win. ULM defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 72-66 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce